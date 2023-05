The ACU Wildcats welcomed the Baylor Bears to the Key City Tuesday night.

The Wildcats defeat the Bears, 9-8.

The Bears got scoring started in the first with one run, but ACU answered right back with three to end the inning.

Baylor jumped out to a 5-3 lead after two.

The Wildcats scored right back in the third and didn’t let up after that.

ACU sweeps Baylor in two appearances this season.

Up next: The Wildcats stay home to host Utah Tech.