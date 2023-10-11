ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are back at home on Saturday for the first time in almost a month, and they return for their Homecoming game.

Homecoming week is a week that can energize a team, or it can distract a team.

The Wildcats intend to avoid the distraction part of the equation because they are also trying to stop their three-game losing streak.

How do they go about getting that done.

ACU quarterback Maverick McIvor said, “”Not getting distracted, and staying true to what you know how to do. Treat it like every other week, don’t get off topic, don’t get off course. We need to really stick to it.”

McIvor also believes his team got in some good work during their open date.

McIvor added, “Got back to the basics, going back to what we know how to do. Really, we worked on perfecting what we know how to do, getting good at what we know how to do. We went back to perfecting our craft, getting back to base offense, running crisp routes, making good throws, good protection, just putting it all back together.”

ACU host North Alabama in United Athletic Conference action on Saturday at 3 p.m.