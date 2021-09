The Abilene Christian Wildcats went on the road this week looking to win their third straight game.

The Wildcats held the Lamar University Cardinals scoreless, winning 56-0, and improving to 3-1 on season.

ACU hosts Central Arkansas at Wildcat Stadium, next Saturday, October 2, at 6:00 p.m.

Div. I. College Football Scores:

ACU 56

Lamar 0

Texas 70

Texas Tech 35

#7 Texas A&M 10

#16 Arkansas 20

Baylor 31

#14 Iowa State 29