The ACU Wildcats are on fire lately with a five-game winning streak.

It’s the longest current streak in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats are not only playing better basketball.

They are playing what the coaches like to call ‘ACU Basketball.’

It’s about effort and diving on the floor for balls.

That’s been the difference in the past, and assistant coach Jon Trilli says it’s the difference right now.

Trilli said, “Yeah we’ve been really excited going into last week two and oh. Two conference opponents and taking care of home court was big for us. I think the biggest thing was Saturday. We’ve been getting big leads in games where we’ve been giving them up. This was the first time we felt like in awhile where we played a full 40 minutes and we’re getting back to playing a full 40 minutes of ACU basketball. So in that regard we’re really excited about that. So I think we’re training in the right direction and getting back to the little things. The coaches have been talking about, ACU basketball and making multiple effort plays and things like that. It’s those little things that have been the difference in the last five games.”

The Wildcats only play one game this week, and they aren’t going very far from home.

ACU takes on Tarleton State in Stephenville on Saturday at 7 p.m.