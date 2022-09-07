The ACU Wildcats picked up their first win of the season in the opener for the first time in nine years.

The Wildcats came from behind to beat Lamar, 28-14.

There were so many questions heading into Keith Patterson’s first game as the Wildcats head coach.

How will the team mesh? How will the new quarterback play? Are they ready to go?

The questions were answered, and they came away victorious.

After the win, Patterson made sure his guys celebrated the victory.

Patterson said, “When you do win, you have to celebrate it. I don’t care how you win. I don’t care what it looks like. It doesn’t matter. You have to teach young men, ‘Men, this is why we do this. This is why you put in all of the hours training in the summer and the heat.’ So, to be able to celebrate victory, that’s very important, but then you have to be mature enough of a football team to be able to say, ‘It’s over. You turn the light off on that win, and let’s move on to the next week.'”

Hopefully, the Wildcats are starting the celebrations.

ACU hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 1-0.