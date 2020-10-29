ACU is still upbeat while working through 0-3 start

The ACU Wildcats 2020 season continues this weekend with a game against Mercer in Georgia.

The Wildcats are coming off a hard fought loss to conference rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

They are 0-3. It’s not where they want to be, but head coach Adam Dorrel says his team is still upbeat and working hard.

Dorrel said, “I’m excited. I was very disappointed that we lost because I’m a competitor, but there were some great things that we did Saturday, and hopefully, it’ll help us for next year. I’m past that. I’m excited. We went out last night in the snow and sleet. We were tough last night. We had guys without any sleeves on. What I am saying is, I feel like we are past Saturday, and that’s good. When we show up Monday, win or lose, Saturday’s over.”

The Wildcats game against Mercer is in Macon, Georgia.

They kick at 2 p.m.

Both teams lost to Army this year.