The ACU Wildcats are headed into the start of the United Athletic Conference action this weekend.

Head coach Keith Patterson’s team get it started against the Central Arkansas Bears up in Arkansas on Saturday.

Some coaches and teams work hard to raise the intensity for games against conference teams, but Patterson wants his teams to focus on the little things.

He said, “I think if you set and you focus on those things, it could impact, you know, the outcome. So therefore, we just really recalibrated to the point this week; we’re not focused about anyone but ourself. Uh, fixing and make sure we can execute and make sure that we can get to where we win games. I mean, uh, the last four games that we have lost have been by three points, three points, three points, and seven points. So we have lost four, one score games. So, we’re trying to focus on, you know, the things and the process and the things that it takes to win. Instead of trying to win a game or trying to come up with that one more score or anything like that. We’re doing annything we can to put our focus on the process of winning.”

The Wildcats are headed to Conway, Arkansas to meet the Bears.

Abilene Christian is 2-1 after losing to Incarnate Word.

Central Arkansas is 1-2 with loses to Oklahoma State and North Dakota State.