ACU knocks off Drexel 73-56, to win sixth straight game

The college basketball season is in full swing and there were some big games across the Key City on Saturday. The ACU Wildcats were riding a five game winning streak heading into their showdown with the Drexel Dragons.

Coryon Mason led the way with a career high 21-points, and the Wildcats took care of business to win their sixth straight game, 73-56.

This win brings ACU to 6-2 on the season, and 5-0 at home.

The Wildcats next game is against CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday, December 15th, at 7:30pm.