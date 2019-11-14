ACU lands four on CoSIDA Academic All-District 7

ABILENE – The voting members of CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Thursday selected Abilene Christian football upperclassmen Luke Anthony, Josh Fink, Jack Gibbens and Kade Parmelly to its Academic All-District 7 First Team.

District 7 is composed of all NCAA DI student-athletes from Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

Anthony, the reigning Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the Year, was the lone quarterback named to this year’s list of district honorees, while Fink, a 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team honoree, was one of two receivers tabbed to the squad along with Kansas State’s Dalton Schoen.

Parmelly was accompanied on the offensive line by K-State’s Adam Holtorf, Boise State’s John Molchon, New Mexico’s Kyle Stapley and Idaho State’s Dakota Wilson.

The linebacking trio featured Gibbens in addition to Luke Nelson of Northern Colorado and Nevada’s Lucas Weber.

