ACU learned some lessons during Texas series

The ACU Wildcats just made their first trip down to Austin as a NCAA Division I program to face the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns ended up sweeping the series, but that doesn’t mean the trip south was fruitless for Rick McCarty’s team.

They wanted to win the series because that why the reason they made the trip, but McCarty says his guys learned a lot over the weekend.

McCarty said, “It was good for our guys to see what a balanced team looks like, a championship team, how clean they play defense, they absolutely dominated the routine plays all weekend long. The venue was great, the crowd was great, good environment to be in. That’s something we gotta earn the right to continue to do in the postseason, so I thought it was a step forward, from a progam stand point, we didn’t win the games we would have liked to have won obviously, but at the same point and time I think our guys will pull a few things that will help our program move forward.”

The Wildcats are coming back home after playing seven of their last eight games on the road.

ACU hosts Incarnate Word in a four game series starting Friday at 6:05 p.m.