ACU likely to join Western Athletic Conference with three other Southland schools

A little over a month ago, BCH Sports reported that Abilene Christian University was headed to the Western Athletic Conference.

We continue to head in that direction.

The W-A-C announced a media conference to announce school additions and sports sponsorships.

ACU President Phil Schubert is scheduled to be at the media conference on Thursday down in Houston along with the presidents of Southland Conference schools, Lamar, Sam Houston State, and Stephen F. Austin.

That likely means all four are jumping from the Southland to the W-A-C.

Currently, the Western Athletic Conference doesn’t sponsor football.

That is likely to change in the coming years.

Tarleton State, Dixie State, and New Mexico State are the only schools that play football.

ACU didn’t give Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports a comment on Tuesday.