ACU linebacker Jack Gibbens is a semifinalist for Campbell Award

ABILENE – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Thursday announced Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens as one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, establishing an exciting new highwater mark for one of college football’s most sought-after and coveted awards.

A senior from Bulverde, Texas, Gibbens enjoyed a decorated 2019 season both on the field and in the classroom.

His list of 2019 academic accomplishments include being named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America and Academic All-District 7. He also made the Southland Conference All-Academic squad and its Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a 4.0 student. Gibbens additionally has made Abilene Christian University’s Dean’s List every semester (six times) and is a member of the Beta Sigma Gamma Academic Honor Society.

Gibbens is one of 45 FCS-level semifinalists and the one of only two from the Southland Conference (Bailey Giffin, Lamar).

Jody Jones, an assistant professor of finance at ACU, has twice had Gibbens as a student, and said his schoolwork has been nothing short of superior.

“Jack is not only intelligent but possesses a great work ethic,” said Jones. “He is very disciplined and often helped his classmates when they struggled with material or missed class. Not only does that speak to his academic aptitude, but also his attitude as a servant leader.”

Clint Buck, ACU’s assistant dean and instructor of accounting echoed many of his colleague’s sentiments on Gibbens, adding, “Jack enriches the classroom experience without dominating it. His intellect and wit could be alienating and off putting in lesser hands, but he does a remarkable job of participating in class discussions in such a way that those around him feel free – even encouraged – to engage in the conversation.”

Andy Little, an associate dean in ACU’s College of Business Administration and associate professor of business law, brought Gibbens on as a research assistant and applauded his apprentice for earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with two challenging majors (Accounting and Financial Management) in three years.

Gibbens currently is enrolled in the university’s Master of Accountancy program, and is expected to graduate in two semesters.

“These are rigorous academic programs,” said Little, “and finishing with a graduate degree in four years after initial matriculation would be a significant accomplishment for any student. Combining this academic work with being a two-time captain of the football team and leader of the defensive unit requires an almost unheard level of discipline and intellect. Yet these challenges do not seem too big for Jack, who I have never known to slow down, get tired, complain, or give any less than maximal effort.”

Gibbens played a key role on a 2019 defense that was among top-15 FCS leaders in team sacks (3.0) and team tackles for loss per game (8.1). He collected 104 tackles and 2.5 sacks (-18). He also forced a fumble; defended eight passes and hurried the quarterback three times. One of Gibbens’ two interceptions went for 25 yards at Central Arkansas, and he was credited with the game-ending fumble recovery in the Wildcats’ 17-10 home win vs. McNeese.

These performances netted Gibbens a spot on Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-Southland Conference Second Team.

The Campbell Trophy also acknowledges leadership, and since his arrival in Abilene Gibbens has volunteered his time with New Horizons (helps children in Texas through counseling, foster care, adoption, and residential treatment) and Palm House (committed to loving people of our neighborhood and being a resource for their physical and spiritual needs). He also participates in Football’s spring clean-up.

“This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it’s extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.”

Gibbens and the Wildcats return to action Saturday, Oct. 3 at Army. Kickoff on CBS Sports Network is set for 1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT.

ABOUT THE CAMPBELL TROPHY

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy® during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”

In September 2019, Mazda announced a three-year partnership to become the presenting sponsor of the Campbell Trophy®, kicking off the automaker’s Power of Potential Platform. Fidelity Investments, a leading provider of workplace savings plans in higher education, serves as the presenting sponsor of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments celebrate their 62nd year in 2020. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments, and the NFF has recognized 866 outstanding individuals since the program’s inception. This year’s postgraduate scholarships will push the program’s all-time distribution to more than $11.9 million. The trophy was first awarded in 1990, adding to the program’s prestige. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and seven first-round NFL draft picks.

Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue.

An All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, Bill Campbell found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives – all lessons learned on the gridiron – proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success.

As the CEO and chairman of Intuit, Campbell’s unique talent in building teams allowed him to become one of the most influential individuals in Silicon Valley, using the lessons of the gridiron to mentor Steve Jobs of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sundar Pichai and Eric Schmidt of Google, Scott Cook and Brad Smith of Intuit, John Doerr of Kleiner-Perkins, Dick Costolo at Twitter, Diane Greene of VMWare and countless others. His contributions were recently captured in a new book titled “The Trillion Dollar Coach,” and during his lifetime, he affectionately became known as the “Coach of Silicon Valley.”

Campbell joined the NFF Board in 1978 while he was still a coach at Columbia, and he continued to serve with distinction until his passing in 2016. In 2004, the NFF recognized Campbell’s contributions and accomplishments by presenting him with the NFF Gold Medal, the organization’s highest honor. In 2009, the NFF renamed college football’s premier scholar-athlete award as The William V. Campbell Trophy® in his honor.