ACU looking to put best foot forward vs Sam Houston in 2021 season finale

The ACU Wildcats are 5-5 heading into their final game of their season against the Sam Houston Bearkats. Although this is a tough test for ACU, Head Coach Adam Dorrel says this is a great opportunity for his team, especially for the players who will be playing in the final game of their college football careers.

“They’re on a 22-game winning streak. It’s the longest winning streak in college football at any level. They’re the defending national champion and so, we have a lot to play for. Obviously they have a lot to play for as well, going into the playoffs, but our guys are excited for the opportunity, the challenge, and we’re going to have to play really good football and go back. We’re going to have to get some turnovers, and not turn the ball over, and we’ll just see what happens,” said Head Coach Adam Dorrel.

Kickoff between ACU and Sam Houston is this Saturday at 1:00pm, at Wildcat Stadium.