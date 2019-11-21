ACU looks forward to season finale vs. Mississippi St.

The ACU Wildcats season isn’t ending the way they had hoped with two straight losses in Southland Conference play.

That said, the seniors and the rest of the team get a chance to finish things off in style.

They are headed to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State.

This is not a game the Wildcats are supposed to win, and that’s what makes it good.

They get a shot at a Southeastern Conference team, and they can relax and play.

Kobe Clark said, “Coach Dorrel talked about it in practice. They have a really good broadcasting crew with SEC network, so it’ll be good for ACU just to get exposure really. Coach Dorrel also said we need to play for our university and have pride in that.”

Corey Smith said, “This will be a good platform to have. Going into recruiting, you can go say how next year we’re playing Texas A&M, you can tell them how you’ll be on a huge platform and get huge exposure coming from a small division one school.”

The Wildcats 2019 season finale is Saturday night over in Mississippi against the Bulldogs.

The game starts at 6:30 and can be seen on SEC-TV+.