ACU Men and Women eye second consecutive March Madness run

Julie Goodenough said, “You cannot slight anyone or you’ll regret it.”

Joe Golding said, “We got a taste of it last year and now that’s what our program expects. You’re not going to get there every year, it’s really hard to do at our level.”

The calendar has turned to March and the madness is about to begin. The ACU Men and Women have two final games remaining on their schedules with a lot on the line.

Goodenough said, “The top eight teams have already been determined going to Katy. Nobody has a clue what seed anybody will be. If you look at the eight teams going, what great matchups. There’s not going to be a down game, there’s not going to be a blowout, these are going to be games that come down to one or two possessions.”

Their final home games are Tuesday against SFA, with both the Men and Women Jacks sitting at the top of their respective standings. ACU will close out the regular season on the road in San Antonio Saturday against Incarnate Word. Both teams have a direct shot at a double-bye in Katy.

Golding said, “We’re going to go to Katy and eight teams have a chance, only one team gets out of there. You think it can happen every year but it doensn’t. I’ve been in this business at this level now for 12, 13, 14 years and I’ve been to the NCAA Tournament twice, it’s just hard to do. Once as an assistant and one as a Head Coach, it’s really hard to do.”

If all goes according to plan in the early weeks of March, ACU may have a chance to send both Wildcat teams to the Big Dance for the second consecutive year.

Golding said, “I think if you are any type of competitor at all, you love this time of year. We talked about his year about how ugly February is and all of a sudden it’s March, and the sun comes out and next thing you know, you’ve got one or two games left. The teams that can get through February mentally and put themselves in a good place for March.”

Goodenough said, “I like where we are right now. I like how we are playing. We are playing with a lot of confidence. Even with playing two games without a break, we are about to play another game tomorrow. I feel like we have a little pep to our step right now. We see the light at the end of the tunnel. We need to win these regular games and allow those games to carry us into Katy. We’re going to play when they tell us to play but one of our goals from June of 2019 was to get a double-bye this year, we’ve not been in that situation before. That’d be a huge advantage if you get bumped into the semifinals and that’s the first game of the tournament.”

Golding said, “That’s why they call it madness, anything can happen when you put yourself in the position. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to that point, there’s a lot of basketball left to be played. I would love to get back there even if I had to get another hole in my butt.”