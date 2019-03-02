ACU men and women headed to Central Arkansas

March 1, 2019 - The ACU men and women are back on the road this weekend for a doubleheader with Central Arkansas.

Saturday's game with the Bears is the last road game for the men, and it's a game they need to win to maintain their spot in second place in the Southland.

The 2019 season is one for the books already, thanks to the teams 22 wins, but as important is the fact that the Wildcats are headed to the conference tournament for the first time.

Guard Payten Ricks said, "It's an amazing feeling because obviously we haven't done it before, this is our second year being eligible so it's a big accomplishment. Being able to make it in so early, we have four more games left, so being able to clinch early is kind of a relief for stress, but also kind of stressful because we want to get a higher seed and get the two byes which would make it a little easier in that tournament instead of playing four games in a row. It's very exciting and I think we worked for that all year, and I think it shows what our hard work did and the unity of this team."

The ACU Women's game with Central Arkansas is the first game of the day in Conway.

Head coach Julie Goodenough's Wildcats are in a tie for third place in the Southland Conference, and they are just three games out of first place with three to play.

They are playing, but the coach says her team can't let down if they want to succeed.

Goodenough said, "I think we have to continue being competitive in practice every day and understanding there's still a lot of areas we can improve on. We can't be satisfied with how we've played. There's a lot of defensive lapses that we had, we had some careless turnovers, you never want to have 20+ turnovers, so there's still some areas that we need to improve on and our players need to be mindful of that when they come to practice, that we need to continue getting better every day."

The women's game with Central Arkansas starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. ACU is in third place. The Sugar Bears in seventh.

The men's game starts at 4 p.m. in Conway. The Wildcats are in third in the men's standings. Central Arkansas, like the women are in seventh place.