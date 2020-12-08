ACU men and women ready for big week of games

The ACU men and women are looking really good so far this season.

Joe Golding’s men are 5-0 with four wins over Division I opponents.

Julie Goodenough’s women are 4-0 this year and are coming off a 20-point victory over their only Division I opponent up to this point.

It gets real this week.

The men are headed to Lubbock to take on nationally-ranked Texas Tech, and the women play nationally-ranked Texas A&M this weekend.

Joe Golding said, “Texas Tech, I don’t have to say anything to get our guys ready. You are playing a Top 15 team in the country. Coach Beard has built that program now to where they are playing for national championships. That’s their goals every year. There is a high standard there in Lubbock. It’s a great opportunity for us to go down there and compete with one of the better college basketball teams in the country. One way or another, we are going to leave there as a better basketball team.”

Julie Goodenough said, “What a great experience for our players, especially our young team. They don’t know the difference between D-II and D-I right now. I think we will get a good dose of what Power 5 looks like and what Top 10 looks like when we play Texas A&M.”

The ACU men play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Wednesday night.

The ACU women go to College Station for their with the Aggies on Saturday.