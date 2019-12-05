ACU Men and Women set to host Christmas Slam on Thursday night

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are one of two big country teams remaining in the high school football playoffs and Jevon Williams has played a large role in his team’s very successful season. Before the year started, Williams wasn’t even supposed to be a starter or receive as much playing time, but a seven touchdown night for Williams against Wheeler shows how quickly things can change in one season.

Jevon Williams said, "It was sort of unexpected, because I wasn't expecting to be the running back, I was expecting to be a reciever like I always been. To me, I just go with the flow. If coach puts me somewhere, I'm gonna try my best to play that position and it's just what the team needs."