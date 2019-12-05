ACU Men and Women set to host Christmas Slam on Thursday night

ABILENE – The ACU women’s basketball team brings its 5-1 record back home to Moody Coliseum this Thursday evening with a tough challenge ahead against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane of the American Athletic Conference. The Wildcat women open the front half of the annual “Christmas Slam” doubleheader in Abilene, with the men battling Southeast Missouri State later on in the night to close out the festivities. The games begin at 5:30 and 7:30, respectively.
FOLLOW THE GAME
- ACU vs. Tulsa: Thursday, Dec. 5 (5:30 p.m.)
- Watch: ESPN+ (Zach Carlyle, Owen Simpson)
- Listen: 98.1 The Ticket (Grant Boone), iHeart Radio app
- Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
SERIES HISTORY
- The teams are getting together for the third time Thursday night. Tulsa took care of business last season against ACU in Oklahoma, 75-63. The teams will play in Abilene for the first time, and the Wildcats are 0-2 lifetime against the Golden Hurricane. The first meeting between the schools came in Dec. 2013, with Tulsa winning 81-61.
ACU STORYLINES
- ACU checks in at No. 18 in the latest Mid Major Poll, dropping one spot after suffering its first loss a week ago to Oklahoma.
- The Wildcats are coming off a 1-1 week with the 13-point defeat to the Sooners and a bounce-back, 76-69 victory on the road at Portland, who was receiving votes in the Mid-Major Top 25 poll.
- Lexie Ducat was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week after averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, including a 20-point performance against OU.
- Ducat has tallied 56 points over the last three games, and is amidst the best stretch of her career. The Brock, Texas native shot 65% from the floor in those two games, and for the season is shooting 69.2%, ranking seventh in the country.
- Ducat’s 20 points at Oklahoma was the most for a Wildcat against a power-five school since Dominique Golightly’s 24 points against Arkansas in 2017.
- ACU ranks third in the country in scoring at 89.2 points per game, and the +41.9 scoring margin per game is second in all of college basketball. Overall, the Wildcats rank in the top 10 nationally in four different categories: scoring offense, field goal percentage (52.2), three-point field goal percentage (42.1), and steals per game (13.8).
- Dominique Golightly tallied a season-best 17 points in the win at Portland, and continues to climb closer to the 1,000-point club. The Chickasha, Okla. native needs just 13 points to join her teammate in the 1,000-point club.
SCOUTING TULSA (3-4)
- The Golden Hurricane are looking to snap its two-game losing streak after falling to Western Kentucky and Marquette in the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic last week.
- The key player to watch include senior Kendrian Elliott, who has four double-doubles on the season, and is averaging 17.9 points per game. Elliott’s 62.3% clip from the floor ranks 11th in all of women’s college basketball.
- Tulsa’s losses this season are to Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State, Western Kentucky, and Marquette. Their wins have come against Arkansas State, Oral Roberts, and Loyola Marymount.