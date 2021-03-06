ACU men and women sweep UIW in season finale

The ACU men and women’s basketball team’s welcomed Incarnate Word to Teague Saturday afternoon and swept the Cardinals in their final games of the year.

Alyssa Adams led the women with 15 points and spurred them to a 64-55 win over UIW. Madi Miller and Anna McLeod followed behind her with 13 points.

With the victory, the women finished the regular season 13-9 overall and 6-7 in conference.

Kolton Kohl was leading scorer in an 85-60 win for the men finishing with 14 points.

The men finish 21-4 on the year and 13-2 in Southland play. With SFA defeating Sam Houston Saturday evening, the men also clinch the No. 2 seed and a triple-bye in the Southland Tournament.