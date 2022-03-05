The ACU men’s basketball team played their last game ever in the Teague Special Events Center this evening.

The first half was close with teams neck and neck with several lead changes.

ACU defended their home court, Teague, for one final time against Tarleton State 61-56.

The Wildcats celebrated their five seniors after the game. Damien Daniels, Tobias Cameron, Reggie Miller, Mahki Morris and Coryon Mason.

The men finish 6th in the WAC, clinching a first round bye in the tournament next week.

The ACU women’s team were on the road to Tarleton.

They won in an impressive fashion, 80-60.

The women finish 5th in the WAC, clinching a first round bye in the tournament next week.