ACU men learn in loss to Texas Tech

The ACU men lost for this first time this season last week in their game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Wildcats almost pulled off the stunner against the Raiders in Lubbock.

It’s what you call a good loss for ACU, and head coach Joe Golding liked what he saw from his team during the game.

Golding said, “I’m very thankful for them for giving us the opportunity go play and it was a great college basketball game, two teams really good on the defensive end right now and both teams trying to figure it out on the offensive end. It just became a back-and-forth, obviously they jumped us early and I was really proud of our guys fight to hang in there and we obviously made a run at them in the second half and it became a back-and-forth possession game. I was proud of our guys effort, proud of them competing, obviously anytime you go on the road against a top-15 team in the country and play a one or two possession game I think that says a lot about where our program is right now and where we’re headed.”

The Wildcats play one game this week against HSU this week. It’s at the Teague Center on Wednesday.