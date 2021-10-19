ACU men picked to finish fifth in WAC coaches’ poll

DENVER – The Wildcats were selected to finish fifth in the WAC in their first preseason coaches’ poll in their new conference, while the media picked ACU to finish fourth on the year. Seniors, Damien Daniels, Reggie Miller, and Coryon Mason each earned second team preseason selections. Daniels was named to the second team in the coaches vote, while Miller and Mason were named to the second team via the media vote.

Both the coaches and the media selected NM State as the preseason favorites to win the conference, while Darrion Trammel was named the preseason Player of the Year by the coaches and Fardaws Aimaq earned the honor from the media.

2021-22 WAC Coaches’ Poll

Rank Teams (1st-Place Votes) Points

NM State (8) 138 Grand Canyon (3) 131 Stephen F. Austin (1) 106 Utah Valley 103 Abilene Christian (1) 92 Seattle U 90 Sam Houston 86 California Baptist 84

T9. Tarleton 48

T9. UT Rio Grande Valley 48 Lamar 41 Dixie State 35 Chicago State 12

2021-22 WAC Media Poll

Rank Teams