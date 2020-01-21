ACU Men preparing for Southland Conference gauntlet

The ACU Men and Women are getting ready for a showdown with Sam Houston State on Wednesday night.

The Men are in front of the Bearcats by a game, and Head Coach Joe Golding’s team is back on track.

Since losing to New Orleans, the Wildcats are riding a two-game winning streak and they are just a half game out of first place.

Head Coach Joe Golding said, “I think the biggest goal is just getting to Katy but I think, if you’re looking too far ahead, you won’t be in Katy. I think there’s just a lot of parody in our league and it’s like that night-in, night-out. I think there are going to be a lot of teams bunched up as we get going here toward the end of conference play and everybody is going to be fighting for spots with a lot of competition. We don’t talk about standings, we don’t talk about where we’re at or where anyone else is at, we don’t talk about Katy, we don’t talk about any of that stuff, we just talk about the next opponent. It’s a quick turnaround in our league, it’s like you have two days to prepare. You play Wednesday and you have Thursday and Friday, you play on Saturday, take Sunday’s off, practice Monday and Tuesday, you play Wednesday again. Again, just trust the process, look onto the next opponent, and try to get as many wins as possible.”

The Wildcats are on the road for the next week and a half starting with Sam Houston State in Huntsville on Wednesday.