ACU Men preparing for tough Southland stretch

The ACU Wildcats are back at home on Wednesday with the men entering the week in third place and 3 1/2 games out of first place.

Head Coach Joe Golding’s team is at home on Wednesday, but they head out on an incredibly tough stretch on the road after that.

It’s gonna be hard, but the Wildcats have to keep their mind on what’s right in front of them.

Golding said, “We’ve got a tough opponent coming here, they’ve won two of their last three and are the number one scoring offense in our conference. We’ve got a tough task ahead of us on Wednesday night so all of our focus and attention will be on Houston Baptist. We obviously can’t look ahead, we obviously have a gauntlet of a three-game road swing looking at us square in the face but we can’t look ahead. We’ve got to look at the game ahead of us and that’s Houston Baptist and they deserve our attention, they’re good enough. Everybody is so clumped together, two games one way or two games the other is the difference between three or four spots in our league so I think we’ve got to continue to trust the process and get ready. We’ve got a big game Wednesday night and we’ve got to get ready for that one.”

The Wildcats host Houston Baptist on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. The ACU Women play the first game at 5:30 PM.