ACU Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams ready for inaugural season in the WAC

The ACU Wildcats Men’s Basketball team is coming of their best season in program history, which included a colossal win in March Madness over the three seed Texas Longhorns. First year Head Coach Brette Tanner is looking to build on the success of last season, while at the same time deal with all the challenges the Western Athletic Conference has to offer.

“We think that we are a team that hopefully has been a program that was legitimized a year ago. We had been to the tournament before, but going back with the next opportunity and having the chance to play in the Round of 32, I think hopefully showed that we’re here to stay,” said Men’s Head Basketball Coach Brette Tanner.

Even though center Kolton Kohl and forward Joe Pleasant are no long with the program, returning players who played key roles in last year’s historic run like senior guard Reggie Miller, are ready to step up and lead the team into a new era.

“Be a little bit more vocal on the floor. I feel like that’s kind of a place I kind of lacked a little bit. I kind of led by example in some situations. I’m going to try and be a little more vocal this year,” said Reggie Miller.

The ACU Women’s Basketball team has a relatively young roster heading into the new season, and Head Coach Julie Goodenough is trying something a little different this time around. In nine years as head coach of the Wildcats, Goodenough never had a graduate transfer on her roster. This year her team has three graduate transfer.

“From really the first week of workouts in June, it was apparent that their experiences, just their leadership, their maturity, was something that our team just really needed,” said Head Coach Julie Goodenough.

Senior year is something most college athletes look forward to, and with so many new experiences coming the Wildcats way after joining the WAC, senior guard Madi Miller, says she is trying to enjoy every single moment.

“Every day has just been so much fun. It’s days that I’m cherishing like that, where we grow our friendships for the future, because I know, especially in Emma, and a lot of my teammates, I will have friends for life,” said Madi Miller.

Both team start the season on November 9th. The men are on the road for a showdown with The University of Utah, and the women will face the University of the Southwest at home.