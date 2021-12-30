ACU men’s and women’s basketball teams start conference play with impressive wins over Utah Valley

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For their first conference game of the season, on Thursday afternoon the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Utah Valley Wolverines into the Teague Center. After a slow start the Wildcats did what they had to do to protect their home floor and get the win, 69-63. This victory brings ACU to 9-3 on the season.

On Thursday evening, the ACU Men’s Basketball team played their first conference game against Utah Valley as well. The Wildcats went on the road and earned a tough 80-76 win, extending their winning streak to 10 games, and bringing their record to 10-2.

This is ACU’s first season in the Western Athletic Conference, and both teams were able to come away with confidence building wins heading into the new year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports