The ACU Wildcats went as far as the WAC Championship game last year, where they lost to New Mexico State 66-52. Then went on to the CBI postseason tournament and went three rounds deep.

The Wildcats went back to the grind this month and recently released one of their games.

Head Coach Brette Tanner said, “We’ve got a competitive schedule like always. We have one game released right now, that’s the Kansas State game. I think they’re going to release maybe one a week or something like that for the next few weeks, and then it’s not completed yet, which is why you don’t see a full release. We’re having a hard time getting people to come here to Abilene to play. So we have some really really good road games. A couple of competitive home games as well. I think it’s going to be a test, very similar to the schedule we had last year, just not as many home games. I’m excited about our multi-team event we’re going to play in, that we can’t release yet, but I think there’s going to be, some of the top mid-major teams in the country are going to be there in that event. That’s kind of what we’re chasing now. We’re trying to challenge ourselves in the non-conference.”

The Wildcats will play Kansas State in Manhattan, it’s a battle of the Wildcats on December 6th.