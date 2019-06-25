ACU men’s basketball hits the court

The defending Southland Conference Tournament champs hit the floor this afternoon.

The ACU men’s basketball team kicked off the 2019-2020 season with their first practice of the summer.

Coming off their first ever Southland Tournament Championship and their first ever trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Wildcats were ready to get this season started.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement in here, you can kind of feel the energy,” ACU senior Payten Ricks said. “We’re anticipating a really exciting summer just having fun and getting to grow and know each other and see how it goes on the court.”

The Wildcats added four in their 2019 signing class. These summer practices really help the young players get ready for when the real action as fall practice starts in October.