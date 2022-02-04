The ACU Men’s Basketball team is working on a four game winning streak, and they are over .500 in the WAC for the first time since January, 8th.

The Wildcats are hoping they can make it five wins in a row as they take on UT Rio Grande Valley this weekend, who the Wildcats beat on the road a week and a half ago.

“I think that with us attacking the basket, we gotta adjust to games being called. We have officials from different ends of the country. It shouldn’t be that way but it is that way, so I don’t think we did a very good job early of adjusting, cause the games have been called consistently. So, that’s on us to adjust to that. So I do think we gotta attack the basket more and I think we did that, we didn’t shoot it very well Saturday, but we did Thursday and that’s a big reason we won the game. We just gotta get to the free throw line we just gotta attack, if there’s gonna be fouls then we’ve gotta attack more and stop settling so much on the perimeter,” Brette Tanner.

The ACU Wildcats will host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in the Teague Center at 3:00pm.