ACU men’s strides are evident in victory over Stephen F. Austin

The ACU Wildcats are just a half a game out of first place in the Southland Conference after they beat Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word last week.

The victory that caught most people’s eyes was the 20-point route over SFA.

It was a big deal for those of us that watch the program, and Joe Golding says that it’s a good indicator of how much the program has grown.

Golding said, “Obviously we have a lot of respect for SFA, we’ve been battling them the last three years it seems but we’ve beat them too over the last three years, it wasn’t the first time we’ve beaten them. We’ve obviously elevated our program and I’ve said this before, that SFA has done a better job in my opinion than anyone else in the league at elevating their Men’s basketball program. I was a little concerned coming off of the SFA win how we would bounce back on Saturday especially going on the road but our guys did a good job, I thought we played well. Give Incarnate Word credit, we played really hard, it wasn’t an effort deal, Incarnate Word just played really well.”

The Wildcats continue the season on Saturday at Lamar in Beaumont.