The ACU football team is wrapping up their spring training next week.

This weekend, a showcase is being held by the Wildcats with hopes of a game-like atmosphere.

For that to happen, they need fans there.

Head Coach Keith Patterson said, “Yeah I just would love for them to come out and watch these young men. The effort and the buy-in and it’s good, it’ll be a lot of competition later in the day. Early evening get out there and try to create a game-like atmosphere for them and get them comfortable. We’d love to have a lot of people to come out and enjoy it. You’ve got a full day, you’ve got softball going on, baseball going on, showcase that night. It’ll be a great day of Abilene Christian University Athletics. “

The showcase will take place at Wildcat Stadium tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.