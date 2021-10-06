ACU needs to correct mental mistakes to get back on track

The ACU Wildcats three-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday by Central Arkansas.

The Wildcats started fast with a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, but it fell apart after that.

Central scored 35 points to pull away.

Head coach Adam Dorrel says the loss was more mental than physical.

Dorrel says. “When you’re playing in a big game, playing against a good team, and you have the lead, you need to play to win, not get up tight when things start going against us. That was probably the most disappointing thing. We use that buzz word change of momentum. Football is a game of momentum. We talked a lot about that, but mental toughness, physical toughness, it’s a muscle that you’ve got to train, and so it’s something that we’ve got to learn from. I don’t think we were very mentally tough in the second half, as far as the way we were trying to compose ourselves. I don’t think we did a very good job of that. We were panicked. We had guys not getting the calls, coverages properly and we cut a bunch of people loose.”

ACU is back on the road this week in the WAC/ASUN Challenge.

They play Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m.