ACU offensive line is ready to compete

Head coach Adam Dorrel and the ACU Wildcats open the 2021 season in Dallas against SMU.

The offensive line was one of the positions with the most competition and turnover heading into the new season.

The starters and the rotation are in place for the big uglies, and now, it gets serious.

Coach Dorrel is looking foward to seeing how they perform against SMU this week.

Dorrel says, “Through recruiting and player development, I feel like we are more athletic. We’ve moved some players around at some positions there. I think it plays to their strengths. We’ve gone to great details to simplify what we are doing, and that’s me. On offense, just getting our guys to simplify what we’re doing, and I think that’s going to help them play at a higher level and play faster, not so much thinking. We haven’t had any adversity, yet, other than some heat, so we’ll see when the bullets start flying on Saturday.”

ACU and SMU meet at Ford Stadium on Saturday.

The Wildcats are still lookin gfor their first win over an NCAA FCS school.