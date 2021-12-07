ACU officially introduces Keith Patterson as its new head football coach

The Keith Patterson era is underway over at Abilene Christian University.

Patterson was introduced at Wildcat Stadium to the media and the ACU faithful this afternoon.

He is the school’s 21st head coach in the school’s history.

Patterson comes to ACU from Texas Tech where he was the defensive coordinator for the Red Raiders for three seasons.

This is his first head coaching job in college, and he feels more than ready to take on the challenge of rebuilding the Wildcats’ program.

Patterson said, “It begins with getting the right group of people together, from coaches and players, and getting everybody pulling in the same direction. I like the challenge of it, and it’s a different kind of challenge for me. Now, I can guide the ship and point the direction that we want this program to go in, and the opportunity to surround myself with men that are like minded. That’s the thing that really intrigued me about this. There are a lot of really good coaches out there.”

Patterson helped lead 13 teams to bowl games in 19 years as an assistant coach.

He takes over a program that is just 34-51 since moving up to NCAA FCS in football.