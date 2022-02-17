The ACU Wildcat start the new season on Friday at Scott Field.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season since moving up to NCAA Division I.

Rick McCarty’s team won the Southland Conference Tournament in 2021 and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Now it’s time to build on that success, and it starts with a tough North Dakota State team.

McCarty said, “I think it’ll be a good opportunity to see someone else and see another regional type team. We are excited. It’s going to be more about us and look at who we are and what we do and try to do that at a high level versus who we are playing. I think the first couple of weekends you are always trying to figure out a few things. I’m sure they’ll be the same way.”

The Wildcats series with the Bison starts on Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday.