The ACU Wildcats took the field for their first spring football practice under the direction of head coach Keith Patterson on Monday.

It was his first time to lead a practice as the head coach, and Patterson says the 2022 Wildcats are going to look different from recent ACU teams.

Patterson says there is more to playing the game than X’s and O’s, and he and his new coaching staff are working hard to get their expectations across to the players.

Patterson said, “Yeah, it’s pretty simple really. You know, we build our program around character, discipline and toughness. That’s coach speak per say, a lot of people would say, but it’s really not to me. It’s something we wanna instill on our players, all three of those. But, I think goal wise, it’s going to be a bit different than what they’ve been used to. Offensive scheme, defensive scheme, special teams organization. I think teaching them the pace of practice and I think the second thing is to create depth, that’s the beautiful thing I love about spring football is there’s no opponent. So it’s all about teaching them the fundamentals of the game, teaching them how to play football.”

That teaching started before Monday, but it steps up a notch with the start of spring practice.

Patterson is trying to turn around a program that is just 17-32 in the last four seasons.

The Wildcats practice 15 times between Monday and April 14.

Workouts on March 26, April 2, 9, and 4 are open to the public.