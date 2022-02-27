On Sunday, the ACU Baseball team went head to head with the Michigan State Spartans for a Sunday doubleheader.

In game one, Wildcats right fielder Colton Eager led the way with two HR’s and five RBI’s, as the ACU ran away with it, 10-1.

Game two had a similar result, as the Wildcats came out on top, 12-4. Catcher Tanner Tweedt had five RBI’s in the second half of the doubleheader, including a three run triple, and a two run homer.

Between the two games, the Wildcats outscored the Spartans by 17-runs, and in the process improved to 3-3 on the young season.

The third and final game of this series between ACU and Michigan State is on Monday, at 2:00pm, at the Crutcher Scott Field.