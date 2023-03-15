ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Garrett Williams had a three-hit day, Logan Britt launched a grand slam, and the ACU baseball team came back from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the defending Summit League champion Oral Roberts on Wednesday at Crutcher Scott Field, 10-8.

The Wildcats (14-3) erupted for six runs in the fifth inning, and broke a late tie with two in the seventh to top the Golden Eagles, 10-8.

ACU picks up another win over a 2022 NCAA Tournament club, this time the tournament champs of ORU, who sit at 10-8 on the season.

There were two grand slams, one for each side, and a combined 11 pitchers used in a wild Wednesday afternoon game at The Crutch.

ACU continues Western Athletic Conference play on Friday in the metroplex against UT-Arlington. Game one starts at 6:30 p.m. Game two is Saturday at 2 p.m., and the series finishes up on Sunday at 1 p.m.