DENVER – With the start of WAC matches set to begin this weekend, the pre-conference men’s and women’s head coaches poll has been revealed.

On the men’s side WAC newcomer Abilene Christian was picked to win the conference title with 34 total points while earning five first-place votes. Grand Canyon, the defending league champion, was selected second with 30 points and one first-place vote.

NM State garnered 26 points as they were picked to finish third with Lamar’s 24 points and one first-place votes just behind them. Rounding out the seven-team men’s poll is UT Rio Grande Valley (15) with Chicago State and Seattle U each tallying nine points in the voting process.

MEN’S

ACU (5) -34

GCU (1) – 30

NM State – 26

Lamar (1) – 24

UTRGV – 15

Chicago St. – 9

Seattle U – 9