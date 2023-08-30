ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The first full week of college football is here.

The ACU Wildcats get the new year started Thursday night at home.

Who is going to be the starting quarterback? That was the question wildcats head coach Keith Patterson had to answer before the opener.

The answer to the question is returning starter Maverick McIvor, who beat out transfer Quayde Hawkins for the job.

Patterson says McIvor was the better of the two.

He said, “Maverick had a great spring ball. He had a great summer. Going into fall camp, he had a grasp of the offense, you know, being able to study. This is the first time since his junior year in high school that he got to play in the spring and go through it in the summer time and fall camp and go into a season where he’s healthy. You’ll see Quayde. We are going to try to get both of those guys in the game and let them play meaningful football. I have confidence in either one of them.”

the McIvor and the Wildcats start Thursday night at 7 p.m.

They open the season against Northern Colorado.