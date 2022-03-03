On Thursday night, the ACU Men’s Basketball team welcomed the Dixie State Trailblazers into the Teague Special Events Center for a late season conference matchup.

The Wildcats were in control from the opening tip, and went on to win in blowout fashion, 80-64.

Mahki Morris led the way for ACU with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Morris was one of the four Wildcats double digit scorers on the night.

This win brings the ACU to 19-9 on the season, with a 10-7 in the WAC. ACU is still in the hunt for a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.

On Saturday, the Wildcats will be back on the court at Teague for their final game of the regular season against the Tarleton State Texans. The opening tip is scheduled for 6:00pm.