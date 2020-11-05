ACU plays at Anthony Field for the first time in 2020 on Saturday

The ACU Wildcats are finally getting ready to play their first game at Anthony Field this season.

They were scheduled to play West Texas A&M earlier this season, but Covid-19 cases cancelled that game.

This week, former Lone Star Conference rival Angelo State is coming to town.

The Wildcats are coming off their first win of the year, and they are happy to be playing at home.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “Our guys are really excited to be home, a lot of their families haven’t had a chance to see them play, brothers and sisters, so obviously they’re going to get a chance to play here and play in front of their friends, it’s very exciting. College football is awesome and college football at home is even cooler. Just to be in your own locker room and sleep in your own bed the night before a game so our guys are very excited so hopefully that opportunity is a great one for us and we play really hard.”

The Wildcats are 1-3 in 2020.

NCAA Div. II Angelo State is 1-2.

The rivals meet on Saturday at 3 p.m.