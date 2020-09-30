ACU prepares to face Army’s triple option offense

The ACU Wildcats play game number two this weekend in West Point, New York against Army.

This is the first time the Wildcats are playing the Cadets of West Point, and it’s the first time in a while for head coach Adam Dorrel’s defense to face a triple option offense.

It’s different, and it’s a challenge.

Dorrel said, “It’s been good to have that extra prep time when you’re playing against the option like Army. It’s something you don’t see very often. The other aspect of it defensively they run predominantly an odd front and blitz into a lot of stuff too. So, just a lot of unique stuff, even in special teams they’re very unique, very diverse, so it’s been good to have that extra prep time.”

The Wildcats are 0-1. The Black Knights are 2-1. They meet Saturday at 12:30 p.m.