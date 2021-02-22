ACU prepares to go back to work after long delay

The Abilene Christian University men are getting ready to put an end to their streak of days without a game.

The Wildcats and head coach Joe Golding haven’t played a game since February 13th.

By the time they play Sam Houston State on Wednesday, that’ll be eleven days without a contest.

The weather delay is everything in the last 11 months. Unbelievable!

Golding believes it’s not even suitable for the silver screen.

He said, “Somebody told me this week, and I think there’s a lot of truth in this, if you wrote a script in the last year of everything that’s happened, probably if I was a producer or a movie director, you’d probably look at that movie and say hey you need to take some of that out, it’s just too much. It’s been wild and crazy. The team’s that handle it the best way are the teams that are gonna be successful and I think to this point we have. We’ve handled it very well and we gotta handle this. We’ve had a 10 day pause before and so this is not the first time this has happened.”

ACU’s next gmae is Wednesday against Sam Houston.

The Wildcats and Bearcats are tied at the top of the Southland Conference.