The ACU Men are now riding a four-game winning streak. Defeated UTRGV last week, now hosting them at the Teague Special Events Center.

The Wildcats started off hot and led the entire game.

One ACU teammate that had a career game, is Airion Simmons. Simmons had a career high of 31 points.

The Wildcats are on the road next Saturday to take on Tarleton.

The ACU women on the otherhand, haven’t played a game yet this week due to weather and postponement at Chicago State which will now be played Monday.

Today, the wildcats traveled to UTRGV to claim their third straight win.

ACU fell to the Vaqueros, 82-62.

The women have their rescheduled game with Chicago State then come back to the Big Country to host Tarleton Saturday.