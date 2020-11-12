ACU putting the pieces together after loss to Angelo State

The ACU Wildcats are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in there 34-21 loss to former Lone Star Conference rival Angelo State on Saturday.

The NCAA Division II Rams dominated the NCAA Division I Wildcats with over 400 rushing yards.

Head coach Adam Dorrel didn’t pull any punches when assessing his team’s performance.

Dorrel said, “It was very apparent we weren’t ready to play, we got hit in the mouth and we didn’t respond well. Very frustrating and disappointing because we talked all week that they were a good football team. I think we had a lot of guys that think because we had a one by our name and they had a two by theirs that you’re just going to roll out the footballs and beat somebody. I was extremely disappointed, we didn’t play with energy or passion, I talked to them about playing to a standard and we didn’t do that Saturday at all.”

The Wildcats return to action Saturday against Arizona Christian at Wildcat Stadium at 3 p.m.