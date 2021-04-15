ACU QB Peyton Mansell continues improvement

Spring practice continues for the ACU Wildcats and Adam Dorrel this week.

Starting quarterback Peyton Mansell saw the vast majority of the action behind center for the Wildcats in 2021.

He threw for over 1,200 yards and five touchdowns in the five game season.

It was good, but coach Dorrel wants to see more.

Dorrel says Mansell’s improvement in the spring is evident.

Dorrel said, “Completion improvement is probably his biggest improvement that I am most proud of with him. His leadership has always been impeccable. His work ethic. His toughness, he’s physically and mentally tough. He’s a great teammate. He brings his teammates along with him. I’ve always been super proud of him for that. He looks for comfortable. The ability for him to get that completion percentage up, whether it’s in the pocket or three-step or movement stuff, that’s been the biggest growth I’ve seen from him. We try to be really balanced, so when you do call passes, if it’s not there understanding when it’s okay to tuck it up, not to take a sack, get sacks down a little bit, and ‘Hey, there’s times I gotta throw the ball away.'”

Mansell did complete 62% of his passes in 2020, so if it gets better, he’s going to have a great 2021.

The Wildcats finish up spring practice on Friday, April 23.