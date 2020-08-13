ACU reacts to cancellation of fall sports by Southland

With the suspension of fall sports made by the Southland Conference today, ACU is left stranded for a plan financially as well as trying to put together a non-conference football schedule. This decision obviously brings in a lot of frustration for the ACU campus.

ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert said, “I think all of us are disapointed, everybody wanted to play. We want that experience for our student athletes, we want that experience for our community at large and so to look at the realities that we’re facing and to have to make a decision to postpone all fall sports or at least conference competition until the spring is disapointing. That’s something we would have avoided if we could have, but it just didn’t seem that there was a way to get around it.”

Students who attend ACU have plenty of ways to get involved with clubs and organizations, however, athletes play a big role in bringing the student body together. The suspension of games denies these athletes of an important involvement with the campus.

Schubert said, “They want to play. They’ve come to college to do a lot of things, but the one’s who are playing sports, that’s a big part of their lives and we want to try and do everything we can to provide that experience.”

Coaches are put in a very unique spot with this announcement and have to keep their players motivated but Dr. Schubert has confidence the coaches will make the most of this experience.

Schubert said, “I can’t imagine what our coaches feel. This is their livelihood, this is what they think about all day long every day. We got a great group of coaches, they’re resilient, they’re tough. They’re gonna be tenacious in fighting back, they’ll figure out how to adjust to this rhythm that is unusual. They’ll make the most of it, they’ll figure out how to teach their players leasons that come out of this uncertainty.”

Schubert said ACU athletics will not back down from the challenge that is 2020 and Covid-19.

The school is discussing a plan to try and keep the football active this fall.