The ACU men’s basketball team honored its seniors last night in the final game of the regular season. This is ACU’s fourth consecutive season of having a 20 game winning season. Head Coach Brette Tanner says the tournament is coming up and after the Wildcats have clinched a first round bye, when asked what they will play like, Tanner said they’ll play like ACU.

Head Coach Brette Tanner said, “We know, I know what our guys are gonna do next week. They’re gonna come out, they’re gonna fly around defensively and they’re gonna play super hard man. For us to lose, someone is gonna have to beat us. We’re not gonna be us next week. And so regardless of the game tonight, it does help to win. But regardless, we were ready to go and will be ready to go next Wednesday.”

After ACU’s win last night over Tarleton, this clinched a sixth seed for them in the tournament. The Wildcats will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Chicago State and Utah Valley on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

The ACU women clinched the fifth seed with a win over the Texanns and will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between UT Rio Grande Valley and Seattle U on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.