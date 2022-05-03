For the first time in school history, Abilene Christian University is sending a team to the NCAA Division I Tennis Championships.

The ACU men were a surprise winner of the Western Athletic Conference, and now, they are bound for Waco, where they are going to take on overall third seeded Baylor Bears.

The WAC title was big for the Wildcats.

How big would it be for them to beat Baylor in the first round?

Head coach Juan Nunez said, “What we’ve done is special, but then to go and make a statement in the NCAA’s, you take your program to a different level, right? Doing something like that would would be something that would change our program forever.”

Oswaldo Cano said, “As you can see, we are going to be working pretty hard for next match, now. Our minds are on the next on, and we are going to keep trying 100 percent.”

Savan Chhabra said, “I think we are all extremely, extremely happy, and we are a team that’s very well connected, and we all have each other’s backs. We all love each other very much. It’s just truly special to see it.”

ACU is the fourth seeded team in the four team regional in Waco.

Baylor is the top seeded team in the region.

The winner of that match takes on the winner of the Texas A&M and Tulsa on Saturday.